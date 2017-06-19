Israel's Gamida Cell raises $40 mln for bone marrow trial

TEL AVIV, June 19 Israel's Gamida Cell, which is
developing cellular therapies to treat cancer and rare genetic
diseases, said on Monday it raised $40 million to finance the
advanced trial of its product NiCord to facilitate bone marrow
transplants.
The financing was led by new investor Shavit Capital.
Additional participants include new investors VMS Investment
Group, a Hong Kong-based investment group, and Israel Biotech
Fund, as well as existing investor and major shareholder
Novartis.
Shareholders Clal Biotechnology Industries and
Israel HealthCare Ventures also participated. Clal said Gamida
Cell, in which it will now hold an 18 percent stake, was valued
at $120 million prior to the funding round.
Gamida Cell plans to use the funds to complete NiCord's
Phase 3 clinical trial, expand its manufacturing capacity and
its presence in the United States, and continue to develop other
products such as CordIn for rare genetic diseases and NK cells
as a treatment for cancer.
Gamida Cell is enrolling patients in a Phase 3 study of
NiCord, which is derived from umbilical cord blood, as a graft
for bone marrow transplants for patients with blood cancer who
do not have a rapidly available fully matched donor.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)