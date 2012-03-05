Bonds backed by drug-royalty cashflows make a return

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - A rare securitization backed
by royalties flowing from pharmaceutical patents on established
drugs is about to enter the asset-backed market, according to
investors.
Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo have been mandated as joint
bookrunners on DRI Capital's upcoming $195 million Drug Royalty
LP1 transaction. Credit Suisse will act as structuring lead.
The offering will be backed by the cashflows of 18 royalty
streams on 14 patent-protected drugs. It is expected to be rated
Baa2 (sf)/ BBB (sf) by Moody's/Standard & Poor's.
DRI Capital purchases royalty streams on established
pharmaceutical products developed to treat chronic, critical,
and rare diseases. The partners in the company have been
investing together for nearly ten years.
The largest percentage of discounted royalty value in the
securitized portfolio comes from the product Enbrel (32% of
portfolio), a rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis medication from
Pfizer.
The second highest concentration (13%) is from the drug
Remicade, a rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease drug from
Johnson & Johnson and Merck.
About 76.7% of drug companies represented by the portfolio
have long-term AA/AA- or Aa1/Aa2/Aa3 ratings.
The fund's portfolio is comprised of very seasoned drugs
that have been in the marketplace for many years.
DRI Capital will be the servicer, and the expected weighted
average life of the transaction is 2.70 years.
Overcollateralization, a method of credit enhancement, is
approximately 34% at closing.
The company issued a previous drug-royalty securitization in
2007.
In aggregate, despite broader market turmoil, the actual
royalties received on the portfolio have performed 10% better
than DRI's original forecasts.
There have only been a handful of drug-royalty ABS
transactions based on diversified pools of pharmaceutical patent
royalties in the last 10 years.
It is considered an "esoteric" asset class, distinguishing
it from commoditized consumer ABS asset classes such as
offerings backed by auto-loan or student-loan payments.
The BioPharma Royalty Trust, the Royalty Pharma Trust, Paul
Capital's Royalty Securitization Trust and the DRI Capital Inc
transactions are the best-known examples of this type of
securitization, according to the law firm Dechert.
"With the worldwide pharmaceutical market generating
approximately $800 billion annually, securitization of drug
royalty payment rights remains a field ripe for exploration,"
wrote Malcolm Dorris, a partner at Dechert, in a research
article from last year.