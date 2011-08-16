UK cost agency needs more data on anti-clot drug

* NICE wants more information on Boehringer's Pradaxa

LONDON Aug 17 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog has demanded more information on Boehringer Ingelheim's new anti-clotting pill Pradaxa before deciding whether to recommend it for use on the state health service.

The decision from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) suggests a cautious approach to a wave of new treatments for preventing stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia.

Other drugs chasing Pradaxa to market include Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto and Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis. Analysts estimate the total annual market for such drugs as high as $20 billion.

The new oral medicines aim to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.

NICE said on Wednesday that its expert committee accepted evidence that Pradaxa was more effective than warfarin but wanted additional information from Boehringer in a number of areas, including the cost-effectiveness of switching patients from a high to lower dose of Pradaxa after the age of 80.

It also said the drug company's estimation of the cost of monitoring patients on warfarin appeared to be on the high side.

NICE, whose decisions are closely followed by other agencies around the world, expects to issue final guidance in December on whether Pradaxa should be paid for on the National Health Service.