UK cost agency needs more data on anti-clot drug

* NICE wants more information on Boehringer's Pradaxa
* Drug is rival to Bayer's Xarelto, Bristol's Eliquis
LONDON Aug 17 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog has demanded more information on
Boehringer Ingelheim's new anti-clotting pill Pradaxa before
deciding whether to recommend it for use on the state health
service.
The decision from the National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence (NICE) suggests a cautious approach to a
wave of new treatments for preventing stroke in people with
atrial fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia.
Other drugs chasing Pradaxa to market include Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto and
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis.
Analysts estimate the total annual market for such drugs as high
as $20 billion.
The new oral medicines aim to replace the decades-old, and
potentially dangerous, stroke preventer warfarin.
NICE said on Wednesday that its expert committee accepted
evidence that Pradaxa was more effective than warfarin but
wanted additional information from Boehringer in a number of
areas, including the cost-effectiveness of switching patients
from a high to lower dose of Pradaxa after the age of 80.
It also said the drug company's estimation of the cost of
monitoring patients on warfarin appeared to be on the high side.
NICE, whose decisions are closely followed by other agencies
around the world, expects to issue final guidance in December on
whether Pradaxa should be paid for on the National Health
Service.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)