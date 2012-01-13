FEATURE-China seeks to unlock secrets of herbs, roots

* Traditional medicines undergo scientific examination
* Government backing scientists with support and funding
* China prescription drug market worth $110 billion by 2015
By Tan Ee Lyn and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Jan 13 Chinese legends have
long extolled the benefits of the Tian Shan Xue Lian, a rare
white flower found in snowcapped mountains that is revered as a
panacea, an elixir so powerful it can supposedly bring the dead
back to life.
But in laboratories in Shanghai and Hong Kong, scientists
are poring over this cusped, wrinkly flower the size of an
avocado, from which they hope to develop a new drug to treat
irregular heartbeat, or atrial fibrillation, a serious disease
that raises the risk of stroke.
In the quest for better and newer drugs, scientists in China
are re-examining traditional Chinese medicines (TCM) -- roots
and herbs that have been used for thousands of years -- to find
and reproduce the active ingredients so they may be made into
drugs that can be easily manufactured and consumed.
But unlike many Chinese drugmakers who already sell TCMs in
powders and capsules, scientists are going a step further by
putting these experimental medicines through rigorous clinical
tests so that they may find wider acceptance globally.
"This flower has been used for thousands of years in
Xinjiang, Tibet and India to treat a range of illnesses...For
the Chinese, it was used for 'disorderly heartbeat,'" said Li
Guirong, a cardiology professor at the University of Hong Kong.
"I have worked eight years on this. Our aim is to return an
irregular heart rhythm to normalcy...with a drug that has fewer
sideeffects," he said.
As Beijing shifts its growth engine to cleaner hi-tech
industries, committing $1.7 trillion over the next five years to
nurture them, Chinese scientists are enjoying unprecedented
government support and access to funding to design better drugs
and diagnostic tools for chronic illnesses such as heart disease
and cancer.
Backed by government funding, Li and colleagues at the
Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica began studying eight years
ago the Tian Shan Xue Lian, or Herba Saussureae Involucratae,
which thrives 3,000 metres above sea level in the Tibetan
highlands.
They extracted its key ingredient, acacetin, created its
synthetic twin and found success in experiments on dogs with
atrial fibrillation.
They are now refining the compound and hope to begin human
trials in three years with China National Pharmaceutical Group
Corp, parent of the country's largest Hong
Kong-listed drug distributor Sinopharm Group Co Ltd.
"We received a patent for it (acacetin) and hope to make it
into a drug together with Sinopharm. We hope to market it in
China and internationally eventually," Li said.
While TCM has been used for thousands of years, it is far
less understood and accepted outside of China. By subjecting
TCM-derived compounds to clinical trials, experts hope to prove
their efficacy and sell them into foreign markets.
FLUSH WITH CASH
Coinciding with China's push to upgrade its domestic drug
sector, Western drugmakers are muscling into China to maintain
margins amid a patent cliff and fall in earnings in Western
markets.
In the last two months alone, Merck & Co Inc, Pfizer
Inc and Astrazeneca Plc, have announced
ambitious research plans with Chinese companies to design new
drugs for Chinese patients and also announced plans to expand
their distribution grids.
The reason is simple: China's prescription drug market, set
to be the world's second largest by 2020, is estimated to be
worth more than $110 billion by 2015, from $50 billion in 2010,
according to various industry researchers.
While much attention is paid to what Western drugmakers are
doing in China, insiders say significant resources are quietly
being directed to TCM research and the best TCM drugs will
eventually figure among the world's prescription medicines.
In the last two years, the government has allotted 6.7
billion yuan ($1.06 billion) to support biotechnology companies
and the search for new drugs.
Apart from Sinopharm, which aims to compete globally with
quality and well-accepted drugs, other notable TCM producers are
Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd, which makes an
anti-bleeding powder, Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd and Jiangsu Hengruli Medicine Co Ltd
, all keen to put more resources into R&D over the
next five years.
Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd will focus on
developing products using rare raw materials that have strong
medicinal qualities, while China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
Ltd will give priority to state-protected and patented
Chinese medicines.
This reverse approach -- working backwards with proven TCMs
to find the active compound -- has been encouraged by China's
best-known medical export, the anti-malaria drug artemisinin.
Artemisinin is derived from the sweet wormwood shrub, which
has been used for thousands of years to treat malaria. A project
by the Chinese army in the 1960s managed to isolate the active
compound and it has since become the world's best line of
defence against the disease.
"We will see a rebalancing away from what was an exclusive
focus on Western chemical drugs to include more traditional
Chinese medicines," said Jason Mann, pharmaceuticals and
healthcare analyst with Barclays Capital in Hong Kong.
"The Chinese government is supporting TCM. It is a key
heritage; something to be proud of. Five thousand years of
history can't all be wrong. And it is just pragmatic. These are
difficult, expensive diseases. Whatever approach you can take to
keep patients healthy and out of hospital will be good."