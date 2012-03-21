US lawmakers probe pharmacy ties to drug shortages

| WASHINGTON, March 21
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. lawmakers are
investigating three pharmacies in Maryland and North Carolina
accused of passing critical drugs in short supply directly to
wholesalers, who are likely to profit from the scarcity of
life-saving medicines, rather than to the patients that need
them.
Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the influential House
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, began a probe in
October to discover why certain companies were peddling cancer
drugs at more than a hundred times their normal cost, while
hospitals and patients were scrambling to receive any.
The Food and Drug Administration has said the number of
drugs in short supply, which include cancer, anesthesiology and
nutrition medications, had risen to 220 in 2011 from 56 in 2006,
the year a clear trend started emerging.
Many of the drugs are generic, sterile injectable
medications, such as cytarabine, a key treatment for leukemia,
or fluorouracil, for colon and other cancers.
According to details of the investigation made public on
Wednesday, some wholesalers opened up their own phony pharmacies
simply to get their hands on drugs in short supply and re-sell
them to patients at possibly higher prices. In some cases, the
pharmacy and wholesaler were headed by the same person, or by a
husband and wife pair.
State officials say pharmacies may be able to get access to
scarce drugs when smaller wholesalers can't, on the assumption
the drugs will go directly to patients who need them.
The findings illuminate gaps in the patchwork of state
legislation that governs this sometimes shady network of
pharmaceutical distribution known as the "gray market." And
state officials are sometimes a step behind new scams -- hobbled
by tight budgets, slow bureaucracies and inefficient
communication with fellow regulators in other jurisdictions.
President Barack Obama made drug shortages a national
priority in October, and also directed regulators to report
cases of price gouging in the "gray market" to the Federal Trade
Commission.
"It appears that some of these individuals essentially
established 'fake pharmacies' ... What remains unclear is
exactly how much they profited from this activity," Cummings
said in a statement.
Cummings is investigating the gray market suppliers along
with Senator John Rockefeller, chairman of the Senate Committee
on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Senator Tom
Harkin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education,
Labor, and Pensions.
BACK CORNER PHARMACY
In one situation described by the lawmakers, Jessica Hoppe,
the president of a drug wholesaler called International
Pharmaceuticals Inc, applied to get a pharmacy license to sell
drugs to long-term care facilities and infusion clinics.
But during a routine annual inspection, state regulators
discovered Hoppe was operating the LTC Pharmacy from a "back
corner" of her wholesaler office in Durham, North Carolina.
Instead of serving patients, she was funneling drugs like
fluorouracil -- a treatment for colon and other cancers -- to
her wholesale business within a day or two of purchasing them
for the pharmacy, the documents show.
A pharmacist hired to run the pharmacy surrendered her
license in September, and North Carolina officials declined to
renew International Pharmaceuticals' wholesaler license at the
end of 2011. Under state law, it is illegal for pharmacies to
sell the bulk of their prescription drugs to wholesalers without
a license, and for wholesalers to purchase drugs from unlicensed
sellers.
But it is still unclear whether International
Pharmaceuticals can still distribute drugs in 23 other states
where it had a license. In a brief interview, a company
representative said it was no longer operating, and that it
surrendered its license voluntarily.
Dan Ragan, director of the Food and Drug Protection Division
in North Carolina's Department of Agriculture, which oversees
wholesaler licenses, said the information about International
Pharmaceuticals was posted on the state's website.
"But there's not a great way to get the information out
there," he said in an interview. "We should be able to notify
our parties in other states that this is happening."
CONVOLUTED CHAINS
Most of the nation's drug supply passes from manufacturers
like Hospira Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals to
three leading wholesalers -- AmerisourceBergen Corp,
Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp -- who
distribute them to doctors, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
Smaller distributors have helped fill in the gaps in areas
where larger companies may not operate, or may not always
satisfy the entire demand.
But some of these more established companies have been
joined by a bevy of new ones in recent years, as the problem of
drug shortages has gotten worse.
"Any time there's a severe shortage of some critically
needed good, invariably there are going to be folks who seek to
exploit that," said Jay Campbell, executive director of the
North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.
In tracing several scarce cancer drugs, Cummings'
investigation found a convoluted supply chain, with drugs going
from wholesalers to pharmacies and then back to wholesalers.
The lawmakers on Wednesday sent letters to three pharmacies
and wholesalers in North Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey,
asking them to reply by April 11 with detailed records about
their operations and profit, and if any manufacturers had
authorized them to sell the drugs.
They also sent letters to 19 other pharmacies that appeared
to be selling drugs directly to wholesalers.
LOOPHOLES IN LAW
While the pharmacies in Maryland may not have been selling
drugs to patients, the state's hands were also tied in terms of
what they could do to stop it. Although the state tightened its
wholesale laws in 2007, the pharmacy laws still leave some
loopholes, officials said.
By law, many states allow pharmacies to sell up to five
percent of their supply to other distributors, but only in rare
or emergency circumstances.
But in practice it is hard to figure out when they're doing
it, or how much of their supply is going elsewhere, said LaVerne
Naesea, executive director of the Maryland Board of Pharmacy.
Maryland has no law that sets a timeline for how long a
pharmacy can keep a license without operating, though its
legislature recently passed a law that sets the limit at 60
days, which will take effect in July, Naesea said.
She said the number of pharmacies that were licensed but did
not open for business seemed to increase alongside the growing
number of shortages.
"My eyes get open every day (on innovative ways to bend the
law)," Naesea said. "We just have to be more vigilant now that
we know there's a new scam."