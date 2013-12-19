版本:
Colombia to fine coal miner Drummond over coal spillage

BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia plans to fine U.S.-based coal miner Drummond over the spillage of coal from a barge at its port in January this year into the Caribbean Sea, the environment ministry said on Thursday.

The environment minister was due to give more details on the penalty later on Thursday morning.
