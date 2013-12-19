Colombia to fine coal miner Drummond over coal spillage

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia plans to fine U.S.-based coal miner Drummond over the spillage of coal from a barge at its port in January this year into the Caribbean Sea, the environment ministry said on Thursday.
The environment minister was due to give more details on the penalty later on Thursday morning.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.