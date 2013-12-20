版本:
Drummond to keep exporting from Colombia in January, pay fine

CIENAGA, Colombia Dec 20 U.S. miner Drummond Co Inc will continue loading its Colombian coal by crane after Jan. 1 when a new law requires the fuel be transferred to ships by conveyor belt instead and pay a fine the government has set for the practice, the head of its Colombian operations Jose Miguel Linares said on Friday.

