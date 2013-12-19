Colombia fines Drummond $3.6 mln over coal spillage

BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia has fined U.S.-headquartered miner Drummond almost 7 billion pesos ($3.6 million) over the spillage of coal into the Caribbean Sea during bad weather in January, the highest penalty the country has ever imposed on a company.
Environment Minister Luz Helena Sarmiento said other penalties would include some kind of community or social work by the company.
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.