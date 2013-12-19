版本:
Colombia fines Drummond $3.6 mln over coal spillage

BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia has fined U.S.-headquartered miner Drummond almost 7 billion pesos ($3.6 million) over the spillage of coal into the Caribbean Sea during bad weather in January, the highest penalty the country has ever imposed on a company.

Environment Minister Luz Helena Sarmiento said other penalties would include some kind of community or social work by the company.
