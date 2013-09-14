Drummond says restarting Colombia coal operations after strike

BOGOTA, Sept 14 The Colombian operations of U.S.-based coal miner Drummond will reopen as of Saturday evening, the company said, after the government intervened to end more than seven weeks of strike action that shut its two mines and port.

"We should be returning to normality of work from the night shift of today, September 14th," the company said in a statement, listing the different groups of workers that would cover various shifts in the coming days.

No one at the Sintramienergetica union, which organized the strike, answered calls for comment. On Friday night, a union negotiator, Cesar Flores, said no official notification had been received from the government that it was ending the strike.