Colombian authority orders coal miner Drummond to suspend loading

BOGOTA Jan 3 A regional environmental authority in Colombia has ordered U.S.-based miner Drummond to suspend the loading of coal, a measure which appeared to contradict a recent decision by the national government and could shut off a third of the country's exports of the fuel if it can be enforced.
