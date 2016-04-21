Drummond to start talks with its biggest coal workers' union

BOGOTA, April 21 Drummond, Colombia's
second-biggest coal producer, will next week start talks with
the mine workers' union that represents most of its labor force
to seek agreement on wages, conditions and benefits, the company
said on Thursday.
Some 4,905 Drummond workers are affiliated with
five unions, with the biggest union, Sintramienergetica,
representing 2,044 workers. Talks will begin on Monday.
Drummond last week began formal 20-day negotiations with
Sintradrummond, Agretritrenes and Sintramineros.
The Alabama-based company produced 25.8 million tonnes of
coal in 2015, 30 percent of Colombia's total 85.5 million tonnes
of output.
Sintramienergetica held a strike in 2013 that lasted 53 days
and paralyzed production and exports of Drummond coal.
Apart from Drummond, the coal sector in Colombia is
dominated by Cerrejon, a joint venture between Australia-based
BHP Billiton Ltd, London- and Johannesburg-based Anglo
American Plc and Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata.
Prodeco, a unit of Glencore Xstrata is also present.
Last month, Cerrejon and unionized workers reached an accord
to avoid a strike.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy;
Editing by James Dalgleish)