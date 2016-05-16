Drummond inks new salary deal with four Colombian unions

BOGOTA May 16 Drummond, Colombia's
second-biggest coal producer, has agreed a new three-year salary
deal with four Colombian unions, the company said on Monday,
avoiding a potential strike.
Some 3,100 workers from the Sintramienergetica,
Sintradrummond, Agretritrenes and Sintramineros unions are
included in the deal, which will raise salaries by 7 percent
this year, the Alabama-based company said in a statement.
Wages will further increase by 0.23 percent plus inflation
in 2017 and again by 0.50 percent plus inflation in 2018,
Drummond said.
"We want to take the opportunity to thank the teams from the
four unions for coming into this process with open minds and
constructive attitudes, without which these results would not
have been possible," the company said.
The deal also includes changes to healthcare and housing
policies, as well as educational funds, Drummond added. The deal
was signed by the unions over the weekend after several weeks of
negotiations.
Some 4,905 Drummond workers are affiliated with five unions.
The company produced 25.8 million tonnes of coal in 2015, 30
percent of Colombia's total 85.5 million tonnes of output.
Apart from Drummond, the coal sector in Colombia is
dominated by Cerrejon, a joint venture between Australia-based
BHP Billiton Ltd, London- and Johannesburg-based Anglo
American Plc and Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata.
Prodeco, a unit of Glencore Xstrata is also present.
