版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 23:37 BJT

Colombia to fine Drummond if loads coal by crane after Jan 1

BOGOTA Dec 19 The world's fourth biggest coal exporter Colombia will impose daily fines on U.S.-based miner Drummond if it continues loading coal by crane instead of using an automated conveyor belt system that will be mandatory from Jan. 1, Environment Minister Luz Helena Sarmiento said on Thursday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐