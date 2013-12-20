版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 21日 星期六 00:58 BJT

Drummond says 2013 Colombia coal output falls far short of target

CIENAGA Dec 20 U.S. mining company Drummond produced 22 million tonnes of coal in Colombia in 2013, well below the company's target of 30 million tonnes for the year, Jose Miguel Linares, the head of its Colombia operations, said on Friday.

