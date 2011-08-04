UPDATE 2-DryShips to sell drilling unit stake, pay dividend

* To sell another 2 pct in majority-owned Ocean Rig

* Payout of about 0.007434 Ocean Rig shrs for each DryShips shr

* Ocean Rig shares to start trading under symbol "ORIG" by Oct

* DryShips to look at regular dividends, stock buybacks

* DryShips shares down 7 percent (Adds detail, background)

Aug 4 DryShips Inc said it will sell another 2 percent stake in its drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW in the open market and pay the cash proceeds to its existing shareholders.

Greece-based DryShips' Chief Operating Officer Pankaj Khanna had in May told Reuters that the company was considering paying a dividend to its shareholders in the form of shares of its 78 percent-owned Ocean Rig unit.

The company said on Thursday the number of shares of common stock of Ocean Rig to be distributed for each share of DryShips will be determined by dividing about 3 million Ocean Rig shares by the total number of DryShips shares as of Sept. 21.

Based on the total number of DryShips' shares as of Aug. 4, the distribution would be 0.007434 shares of Ocean Rig for each DryShips share.

Going by Khanna's desired Ocean Rig valuation of up to $26 a share, each DryShips share could be entitled to about 19 cents.

"Fractional shares of Ocean Rig will be aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in the form of cash payments to DryShips' shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share of Ocean Rig common stock," DryShips said in a statement.

DryShips added Ocean Rig shares are likely to begin trading under the symbol "ORIG" on a "when-issued" basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in mid-September and in a "regular-way" in October.

Chief Executive George Economou said the company, which has not paid a dividend since late 2008, could look at regular dividends and stock buybacks to drive up shareholder value.

DryShips shares, which have lost more than a third of their value so far this year, fell 7 percent to $3.12 on Thursday morning on Nasdaq.

