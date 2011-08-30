UPDATE 3-Drilling unit drags down DryShips Q2 profit

* Q2 EPS adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.17
* Q2 rev nearly flat at $224 mln
* Shares down 13 pct in extended trading
(Adds analyst comment, details on offshore drilling unit)
By Swetha Gopinath
BANGALORE, Aug 30 DryShips Inc's
quarterly profit lagged estimates as some of its drilling units
did not realize full daily rates, having been repositioned for
new contracts, sending the Greece-based shipper's shares down 12
percent in extended trading.
During the second-quarter, three of four units started on
new contracts that required mobilization before they earned the
full contractual daily operating rate, DryShips said in a
statement.
"The results were well short of expectations. The primary
reason was in their offshore drilling segment. They had a lot of
repositioning charges in the quarter," Jefferies analyst Douglas
Mavrinac said.
DryShips owns eight ultra-deepwater oil and gas drilling
units, four of which will be delivered this year and in 2013. It
also owns 39 drybulk carriers and 12 tankers, with nine to be
handed over.
"As contracts expire going forward, they will probably have
similar repositioning charges so it's kind of hard on particular
business," Mavrinac said.
While offshore drilling segment revenue rose 16 percent,
drybulk carrier segment net voyage revenue fell 19 percent.
For April-June, the company posted a net loss of $114.1
million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a profit of $19.5
million, or 7 cents per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents a share.
Revenue was nearly flat at $224 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 17
cents a share, on revenue of $258.37 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were down 13 percent at $2.77 in
trading after the bell. They closed at $3.17 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)