UPDATE 2-DryShips Q3 beats on drilling unit contracts

Nov 7 DryShips Inc posted its first estimate-beating profit in four quarters, helped by increased revenues at its majority owned drilling unit -- Ocean Rig UDW , sending its shares up slightly in post-market trade.

Ocean Rig's third quarter revenues from drilling contracts attributable to DryShips more than doubled to $226 million. Ocean Rig's profit came in at 37 cents a share, compared with 49 cents a year ago.

"We have a positive outlook for the ultra deep water drilling industry given high oil prices, rising expenditures from oil companies and success in ultra deep water oil field discoveries," said George Economou, chief executive of both companies.

He also said backlog at Ocean Rig -- "DryShips' biggest asset" -- now stands at $1.8 billion and added that shipping markets, where its drybulk ships operate, continue to remain volatile.

Last month, DryShip's COO Pankaj Khanna had said the company could look at selling its stake in Ocean Rig and it will delay an initial public offering of its tanker business.

Ocean Rig, which owns and operates nine ultra deepwater drilling units, has a market capitalization of just under $2 billion.

Third-quarter profit at DryShips was $25 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $57.7 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, which operates drybulk, drilling and tanker segments, rose 41 percent to $318 million. While Ocean Rig revenues attributable to DryShips more than doubled to $226 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting DryShips to earn 14 cents a share, on revenue of $298.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DryShips shares, which have lost half of their value so far this year, closed at $2.72 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose about a percent to $2.75 after market close. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)