Oct 6 DryShips Inc (DRYS.O) could look at selling its majority-owned Ocean Rig (ORIG.O) oil drilling unit, and will delay an initial public offering of its tanker business, Chief Operating Officer Pankaj Khanna told Reuters on Thursday.

Khanna also said DryShips had settled all lease payment issues with dry bulk vessel charterer China COSCO Holdings (1919.HK) (601919.SS) and does not mind doing business with them in the future. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York)