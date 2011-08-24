DryShips may seize more COSCO ships - sources

BANGALORE Aug 24 Dry bulk shipowner DryShips , which is in a dispute with China COSCO Holdings over non-payment of high-priced freight contracts, could seize more vessels if payments are not made, two Greece-based sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

COSCO, China's largest shipping company, is in talks with several shipowners to prolong payments and reduce expenses on chartered vessels following a downturn in the freight market, two company officials said.

"You cannot just say I am not going to pay, that is not the shipping way," one source said.

"The company is exploring all alternatives... arresting ships, going for arbitration. But there are also open lines of communication behind the scenes to try and solve the problem in an amicable way."

The source said DryShips arrested a COSCO ship in Singapore a few weeks ago.

"What is in dispute are some higher payments for four ships, totaling $11 million, for which DryShips has gotten from COSCO a Bank of China guarantee," the source said.

"The total amount has to be the same."

The sources declined to be identified because discussions were still private. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Saul and Sriraj Kalluvila)