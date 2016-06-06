DryShips flags going concern risk

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Dry bulk shipper DryShips Inc said it had defaulted on three bank facilities and raised "substantial doubt" of its ability to stay in business, after being hit by a prolonged downturn in commodity prices and low charter rates.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it was in breach of financial covenants and has elected to suspend principal repayments and interest payments for the remaining bank facilities. (1.usa.gov/1tcW16D)
The company had total liabilities of $280 million as of March 31. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company