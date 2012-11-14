DryShips posts loss on weaker shipping rates

Nov 14 DryShips Inc, a drybulk shipper and offshore contract driller, reported a quarterly loss on lower shipping rates.

The Greece-based company reported a net loss of $51.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $25.0 million , or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $343.6 million helped by its drilling unit.