DryShips posts loss on weaker shipping rates

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 DryShips Inc, a drybulk shipper and offshore contract driller, reported a quarterly loss on lower shipping rates.
The Greece-based company reported a net loss of $51.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $25.0 million , or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $343.6 million helped by its drilling unit.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).