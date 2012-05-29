DryShips posts loss

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
May 29 Greek drybulk shipper DryShips Inc posted a quarterly loss on rigs relocation at its drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW .
The company incurred a loss of $47.5 million, or 12 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $25.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $247.5 million.
DryShips shares closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: