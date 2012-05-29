DryShips posts loss

May 29 Greek drybulk shipper DryShips Inc posted a quarterly loss on rigs relocation at its drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW .

The company incurred a loss of $47.5 million, or 12 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $25.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $247.5 million.

DryShips shares closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.