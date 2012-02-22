UPDATE 2-DryShips upbeat about drilling unit

* Ocean Rig Q4 drilling rev more than doubles to $237.6 mln
* Ocean Rig Q4 EPS $0.28 vs est. $0.19
* Dryships Q4 adj EPS $0.06 vs est. 0.07
Feb 22 DryShips Inc said it was
upbeat on the outlook for its majority-owned drilling unit Ocean
Rig UDW as it garners more contracts and
capitalizes on high demand.
Fourth-quarter revenue from drilling contracts more than
doubled to $237.6 million for Ocean Rig. The company's profit
came in at 28 cents a share, compared with analysts'
expectations of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ocean Rig expects long-term work for its rigs as oil
companies increase their capital expenditure and new deepwater
and ultra deepwater discoveries are made.
"Given strong industry fundamentals, we expect to further
increase our backlog by entering into lucrative contracts for
our remaining 2012 open units, Ocean Rig Olympia and Eirik
Raude," said George Economou, chief executive of both companies.
Greece-based Dryships said the company was well positioned
in the shipping industry as well despite the market downturn.
The company said it is renewing its fleet and building
high-specification vessels to replace older ones.
Fourth-quarter net loss at Dryships was $6.2 million, or 2
cents per share, compared with a net income of $97.9 million, or
29 cents per share, year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 6 cents per share, lower than
analysts' expectations of 7 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Voyage revenue for the company, which operates drybulk,
drilling and tanker segments, rose 34 percent to $328 million.
DryShips shares, which have lost 28 percent of their value
so far this year, closed at $3.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.