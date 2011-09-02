UPDATE 1-FTC approves DaVita buy of DSI after clinic sales

* Must divest 29 dialysis clinics
* Dialysis clinics operators consolidating
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 DaVita Inc (DVA.N), the No.
2 U.S. dialysis clinics operator, has U.S. antitrust approval
to buy privately held peer DSI Renal, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Friday.
The deal was announced in February amid a spur in
acquisitions as Medicare reshaped how the federal government
pays to treat Americans with end-stage renal disease by
introducing a bundled-payment system.
The approval was conditioned on the sale of 29 outpatient
dialysis clinics, which will be sold to a new corporation
formed by Frazier Healthcare and New Enterprise Associates, the
FTC said.
DaVita said in February it would buy DSI Renal for about
$690 million.
In early August, rival Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE),
the No. 1 U.S. dialysis clinics operator, announced two U.S.
takeovers with a combined price tag of $2.09 billion, extending
its lead as the largest dialysis provider in the world.
The German-based company said it would buy privately held
Liberty Dialysis Holdings for $1.7 billion. It has also agreed
to buy American Access Care Holdings, which operates 28
vascular access centers for preparing patients for dialysis,
for $385 million.
