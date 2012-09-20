UPDATE 1-DSM in talks to buy Cargill's culture, enzymes unit

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global cultures, enzymes market valued at 1 bln euros
* DSM has been bolting on nutrition buys since 2010
* DSM said it will release further information in due course
AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.
DSM, the world's biggest maker of vitamins has been buying up speciality businesses since 2010 to boost its nutrition business.
DSM said on Thursday that should the deal with Cargill be finalised, it will become part of the group's dairy business.
Cargill's cultures and enzymes business manufacturers cultures and enzymes for the dairy and meat industries with manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, U.S. and France, DSM said.
Cargill's unit includes a pipeline of new products built on technology including a culture texture toolbox, fast acidification for cheese-yield improvements and culture flavour systems.
DSM said the global market for cultures and enzymes was valued at over 1 billion euros and growing steadily at more than 5 percent per annum.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.