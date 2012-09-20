版本:
DSM in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture, enzymes unit

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it was in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes business which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.

Cargill's cultures and enzymes business manufacturers cultures and enzymes for the dairy and meat industries with manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, U.S. and France, DSM said.

