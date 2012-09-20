DSM in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture, enzymes unit

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it was in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes business which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.
Cargill's cultures and enzymes business manufacturers cultures and enzymes for the dairy and meat industries with manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, U.S. and France, DSM said.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.