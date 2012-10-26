版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 14:26 BJT

DSM buys Cargill's cultures and enzymes business for 85 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Oct 26 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Friday it has agreed to buy Cargill's cultures and enzymes business for 85 million euros ($110 million) in cash.

DSM said last month it was in talks to buy the unit, which will be combined with its dairy business.

