DSM buys Cargill's cultures and enzymes business for 85 mln euros

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
AMSTERDAM Oct 26 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Friday it has agreed to buy Cargill's cultures and enzymes business for 85 million euros ($110 million) in cash.
DSM said last month it was in talks to buy the unit, which will be combined with its dairy business.
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.