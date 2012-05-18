DSM buys Canadian dietary supplements firm

BRIEF-Agjunction says enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology
* Agjunction Inc - Agjunction enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology to Reichhardt GMBH
AMSTERDAM May 18 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Friday it was buying Ocean Nutrition Canada, which makes ingredients for dietary supplements, in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about 420 million euros ($534 million).
The Dutch group said that Ocean Nutrition Canada's position as a leader in fish oil-derived Omega-3 fatty acids would complement DSM's vitamins and food supplements business.
DSM has sold off much of its bulk chemicals business in recent years to invest in the non-cyclical food sector to protect itself from economic downturns, and bought U.S. baby foods ingredients maker Martek for $1.1 billion in 2011.
* F.N.B. Corporation receives final regulatory approvals for First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Bank merger
* Tegna Inc. reports record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results