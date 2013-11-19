DSM to create new pharma services firm with JLL in $2.6 bln deal

AMSTERDAM Nov 19 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM said on Tuesday it was spinning off its
pharmaceuticals division in a $2.6 billion deal with private
equity firm JLL.
The new company will develop and manufacture drugs - ranging
from active ingredients to drug dosages - under contract for the
pharmaceutical industry and is expected to have annual sales of
about $2 billion, DSM and JLL said in a statement.
DSM has been seeking a partner to help it expand its pharma
business, which it considers too small to expand on its own,
particularly in Asia.
"With this partnership DSM has made a key step in the
strategic transformation of its Pharma activities into
partnerships whilst creating maximal value for all
stakeholders," Feike Sijbesma, DSM's chief executive, said.
"This is for DSM Pharmaceutical Products the perfect way to
accelerate growth and for DSM to maximise value for this
business."
DSM shifted strategy in 2010 and has spent more than 2.2
billion euros on acquisitions as it moved away from lower-margin
bulk chemicals to focus on less cyclical businesses including
food ingredients and high-end plastics.
The firm is now the world's leading vitamin maker, following
the acquisitions of U.S. food ingredients companies Martek and
Fortitech.
It also bought U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp,
Ocean Nutrition Canada, the world's biggest producer of a fish
oil extract believed to boost brain power, and Brazilian animal
nutrition firm Tortuga, which sells nutritional supplements for
chickens, swine and cattle.