版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 14:31 BJT

DSM to pay $360 mln in total for Kensey Nash

AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it will pay a total of about $360 million for U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp to include outstanding shares and share options in an all-cash deal.

DSM said it has a war chest of between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros and is still on the lookout for other acquisitions.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐