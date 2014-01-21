DSM's 2013 core earnings fall short of target

AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM reported on Tuesday full-year core earnings of
1.31 billion euros ($1.78 billion), falling short of target
because of weakness in its nutrition business and adverse
exchange rates.
In November, DSM had stuck to a 2013 target for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
close to 1.4 billion euros, citing acquisitions and the strength
of its human and animal nutrition business.
DSM was due to announce its full-year results on Feb. 26.