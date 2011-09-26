TEXT-DSP Group chips to power Gigaset DECT phones

(The following was issued by Israel's DSP Group :)

Sept 26 - DSP Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications at home, announced today that its XciteR(TM) chipset solution is powering the base station of the just launched Gigaset flagship phone SL910 / SL910A as also the DX800A high end IP phone developed and manufactured by Gigaset Communications, Europe's leading DECT cordless phone manufacturer.

The XciteR chipset is also being used by Gigaset for its DX600A and DL500A as well as for the DECT IP devices C610 IP/ C610A IP.

Designed in collaboration with Gigaset, XciteR is a comprehensive and scalable solution, enabling the fast and cost-efficient development of high-performance, fully featured IP and multi-function phones.

Representing a new quality standard in IP telephony for the small/medium business (SMB) and small office / home office (SOHO) markets, the DX800A is a flexible, all-in-one multi-line desktop IP phone with DECT and Bluetooth support. Already launched commercially, the DX800A delivers outstanding high-definition (HD) sound quality and superb full-duplex, hands-free acoustical echo cancellation (AEC), significantly boosting the user experience.

DSP Group's XciteR chipset covers all of the processing needs of the Gigaset SL910 and also of the Gigaset DX800A, as well as its DX600A and DL500A derivatives, via a high-performance ARM926(TM) application processor running Linux operating system, and a strong DSP processor. Highly scalable and integrated, the comprehensive XciteR hardware/software solution enables excellent voice quality and clarity, advanced acoustical performance, and best-in-class DECT coverage.

"As a company unwilling to compromise on quality, Gigaset works with only the leading DECT and VoIP technology vendors," said Martin Streb, COO of Gigaset. "Our collaboration with DSP Group in defining the XciteR chipset is another example of that commitment to quality. Utilization of the company's VoIP chipset solution in our feature-rich DX800A is helping to bring our IP phone offering to another level. We are leveraging the power and scalability of the XciteR platform to launch more VoIP and high-end fixed-line telephones at the top end of our portfolio."

"Gigaset's adoption of XciteR for several of its high-end office phone models highlights the growing strength and success of our chipset solution in the burgeoning enterprise IP phone market," said Oz Zimerman, Corporate VP of Marketing and Business Development at DSP Group. "In addition to its outstanding performance and rich functionality, the XciteR platform significantly reduces bill of materials, making it the preferred solution for more and more IP and office phone manufacturers worldwide." (Reporting by Steven Scheer)