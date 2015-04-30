DSP Group profit gain tops estimates, revenue up

JERUSALEM, April 30 Multimedia chip designer DSP Group reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday that beat estimates, boosted by higher sales of chips for voice over internet products.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other communication products, earned 9 cents a share in the first quarter of 2015 excluding one-time items, compared with 3 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $38 million. New products contributed to 23 percent of revenue compared with 15 percent a year earlier.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding one-off items of 6 cents a share on revenue of $37.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are well positioned to achieve our goal of revenue growth this year and meet our objectives for growth in each of our new product segments," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)