DSP Group profit gain tops estimates, revenue up

JERUSALEM, April 30 Multimedia chip designer DSP
Group reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday that
beat estimates, boosted by higher sales of chips for voice over
internet products.
Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless
DECT phones and other communication products, earned 9 cents a
share in the first quarter of 2015 excluding one-time items,
compared with 3 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $38 million. New products
contributed to 23 percent of revenue compared with 15 percent a
year earlier.
Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding one-off items of 6
cents a share on revenue of $37.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We are well positioned to achieve our goal of revenue
growth this year and meet our objectives for growth in each of
our new product segments," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief
executive.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)