UPDATE 1-DSP Group profit gain tops estimates, revenue up

JERUSALEM, April 30 Multimedia chip designer DSP Group reported on Thursday higher-than-expected first quarter profits, boosted by higher sales of chips for voice-over Internet products.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other communication products, earned 9 cents a share in the first quarter of 2015 excluding one-time items, compared with 3 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $38 million. New products contributed to 23 percent of revenue compared with 15 percent a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast EPS excluding one-off items of 6 cents a share on revenue of $37.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are well positioned to achieve our goal of revenue growth this year and meet our objectives for growth in each of our new product segments," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive.

DSP forecast second-quarter revenue of $35-$39 million and adjusted EPS of 7 cents. Analysts were expecting EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $37.5 million.

Elyakim told a conference call of analysts that a leading smartphone manufacturer this year would integrate an advanced model of its HDClear chip, which allows for more accurate voice recognition while cancelling background noise.

Handset makers and mobile operators are working to improve the quality of sound applications through increased adoption of advanced processing technologies and DSP is expected to benefit from this trend, he said.

Elyakim said DSP will start providing the new chips in the current quarter but he did not disclose how much revenue is anticipated.

DSP's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 3.4 percent at $11.50 in morning trade. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen and Gareth Jones)