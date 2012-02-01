UPDATE 1-DSP Group shares rise on upbeat 2012 outlook

* Q4 loss per share ex-items $0.19 vs $0.19 view

* Revenue fell 12 percent to $38.2 mln vs $38.1 mln view

* Sees 2012 revenue $200 mln to $220 mln, above forecasts

* Sees 2012 earnings per share ex-items $0.23

* Shares up 8.2 pct on Nasdaq

TEL AVIV, Feb 1 Multimedia chip provider DSP Group expects to swing to a profit in 2012 on higher revenue from big contract wins after it reported fourth quarter results in line with its improved forecast.

"Our fourth quarter results were better than previously expected ending what has been a challenging year for DSP Group on a positive note," said CEO Ofer Elyakim.

The Israel-based maker of wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, said on Wednesday it expects revenue this year of $200 million to $220 million, up from $193.9 million in 2011.

It forecast earnings per share excluding one-off items of 23 cents, compared with an 18 cent loss in 2011.

That is well above analysts' expectations of 2012 revenue of $195.3 million and EPS ex-items of 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The rise is "fuelled by significant growth from a promising pipeline of design wins from new market verticals such as home, business and mobile, as well as key design wins in cordless telephony," the CEO said.

DSP shares jumped 8.2 percent to $6.19 in early Nasdaq trade.

In the first quarter of 2012 DSP expects revenue of $41 million to $45 million and a 9 cent loss per share. Analysts project a loss per share of 13 cents on revenue of $41.4 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2011 DSP had an adjusted net loss per share of 19 cents, compared with a loss of 17 cents a year earlier. Revenue fell 12 percent to $38.2 million.

Analysts forecast a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $38.1 million.

Last month DSP said it would post fourth-quarter revenue of $38 million, taking the annual total to $194 million, up from its estimate in October. DSP had also said its operating loss and net loss, excluding one-off items, would be lower than previously estimated.