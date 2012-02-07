UPDATE 1-DST Systems Q4 beats estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $0.96
* Q4 revenue $457.3 mln vs est $436.8 mln
Feb 7 Data processing company DST Systems
Inc reported fourth-quarter results that handily beat
expectations, as recent acquisitions boosted revenue by 8
percent.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 a share, ahead of
consensus estimates of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income, however, more than halved to
$41.8 million, or 93 cents a share, from $93.3 million, or $2 a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $457.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of
$436.8 million.
Shares of DST Systems closed at $50.75 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained more than 10 percent
since the company reported third-quarter results early November.