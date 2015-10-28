Freight forwarder DSV beats forecast, lifts outlook

COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish transport and logistic group DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third quarter operation profit before special items on Wednesday and raised its full-year profit guidance.

The world's fifth largest freight forwarder said operating profit before special items rose to 851 million Danish crowns ($126 million) in July-September, beating a mean forecast of 816 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group raised its full-year outlook for operating profit before special items to between 2.95 billion and 3.05 billion crowns from previous guidance of between 2.85 billion and 3.0 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.7603 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)