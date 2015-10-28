Freight forwarder DSV beats forecast, lifts outlook

COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish transport and logistic
group DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third
quarter operation profit before special items on Wednesday and
raised its full-year profit guidance.
The world's fifth largest freight forwarder said operating
profit before special items rose to 851 million Danish crowns
($126 million) in July-September, beating a mean forecast of 816
million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group raised its full-year outlook for operating profit
before special items to between 2.95 billion and 3.05 billion
crowns from previous guidance of between 2.85 billion and 3.0
billion crowns.
($1 = 6.7603 Danish crowns)
