UPDATE 1-DSV raises profit f'cast, expects UTi takeover in Q1 2016

COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish transport and logistic group DSV raised its profit guidance after posting a bigger-than-expected third quarter results on Wednesday and said it still expected to close a takeover of UTi Worldwide in the first quarter 2016.

The world's fifth largest freight forwarder said operating profit before special items rose to 851 million Danish crowns ($126 million) in July-September, beating a mean forecast of 816 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue and profits were boosted by increased freight volumes and exchange rates, such as the U.S. dollar, that improved results when reported in Danish crowns.

The group raised its full-year outlook for operating profit before special items to between 2.95 billion and 3.05 billion crowns from previous guidance of between 2.85 billion and 3.0 billion crowns.

"I think the DSV share will go up around 3 to 5 percent today but it is difficult to say as it has already been rising since DSV launched the bid to buy UTi," analyst Ricky Rasmussen from Nykredit Markets said.

Copenhagen-based DSV announced earlier this month the acquisition of UTi Worldwide in a deal that values the U.S.-based rival at $1.35 billion.

The transaction is expected to be approved by UTi shareholders and the relevant authorities during the first quarter of 2016, Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said in the statement.

Andersen said the freight forwarder gained marked share in its Air & Sea division. Air freight volumes grew by 10 percent in the third quarter compared to a market that is estimated to have grown less than 1 percent.

DSV reported an increase in sea freight volumes of 2 percent higher than a under 1 percent growth in that market.

