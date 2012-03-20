UPDATE 1-DSW quarterly results beat estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.51 vs est. $0.49
* Q4 rev $513.7 mln vs est. $511.2 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $3.20-$3.35 vs est. $3.31
March 20 DSW Inc posted a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates for the fourth consecutive
quarter as discounts on designer shoes helped the footwear
retailer attract more value-conscious customers to its stores.
The company, which sells branded footwear for men and women
at affordable rates, posted a fourth-quarter profit of $19.4
million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $0.2 million, or 1
cent a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 51 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 10 percent to $513.7 million. Same-store
sales increased 5.6 percent.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a
share, on revenue of $511.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year 2012, the company expects earnings of $3.20 to
$3.35 a share, while analysts were expecting a profit of $3.31 a
share.
Columbus, Ohio-based DSW's shares, which have risen about 28
percent this year, closed at $54.33 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.