UPDATE 1-DSW Q3 adj profit beats, raises FY profit view

 NOV 22 - Shoe retailer DSW Inc raised its
full-year sales outlook after beating third-quarter profit
estimates, helped by strong boot sales.	
 The company, which sells branded footwear for men and women
at discounted rates, said it expects comparable store sales to
grow 7-8 percent this year. 	
     	
 KEY POINTS:         Q3 2011      I/B/E/S      Q3 2010       
  Revenue         $530.7 mln   $531.7 mln   $489.3 mln    
  Net income      $53.7 mln    --                               $35.5 mln
  GAAP EPS        $0.75        --           -$0.16        
  Adjusted EPS    $0.88        $0.80        $0.79         
 	
 * Q3 same-store sales up 5.2 percent.
 * Now expects FY EPS $2.90-$2.95, compared with earlier
guidance of $2.70-$2.85.

 * Shares of Columbus, Ohio-based DSW closed at $44.85 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

 * Rival Collective Brands Inc posted a market
topping third-quarter profit but said it expects margin
pressures to continue in the current quarter as it got stuck
with pre-ordered inventory. (Reporting by
Meenakshi Iyer and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)

