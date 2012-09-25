版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 04:22 BJT

New Issue-DTE Energy sells $200 mln debentures

Sept 25 DTE Energy Co on Tuesday sold
$200 million of 2012 junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $150 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DTE ENERGY CO 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    12/1/2062
TYPE JR DEBS    ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/1/2012 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/1/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BB-PLUS                      CALLABLE    12/1/2017

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐