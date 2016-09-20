CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Tech licensing firm Tessera to buy DTS to grow in audio market

(Corrects to say "provider of audio technology" not "maker of
audio equipment" in fourth bullet and first paragraph)
* Tessera to pay $850 mln in cash
* Deal for $42.50 per share, a 24 pct premium
* Tessera licenses mainly for chips and imaging
* DTS provides audio technology for mobiles and other
devices
* DTS shares up nearly 23 pct, Tessera up 2.4 pct
By Aishwarya Venugopal and Rishika Sadam
Sept 20 Tessera Technologies Inc, which
licenses technology mainly to the semiconductor industry, said
it would buy DTS Inc, a provider of audio technology
for mobile devices, home theater systems and cars, for about
$850 million in cash.
Tessera's technology licenses include semiconductor
packaging and imaging products for mobile and other vision
systems, while DTS's strength lies in audio technology, where
its licenses are used in more than 2 billion products.
The combined company will have a major presence in the
consumer electronics, mobile, automotive and semiconductor
markets, with its customers including Microsoft Corp,
Qualcomm Inc and Sony Corp.
DTS shares were up nearly 23 percent at $42.22, just shy of
Tessera's offer of $42.50 per share and at their highest levels
since July 2011. Tessera's shares were up 2.45 percent at $34.30
in morning trading on Tuesday.
The combined company will generate an estimated $450 million
in proforma revenue for 2016, nearly half of which will come
from product licensing, Tessera said.
Tessera said it expects the deal to immediately add to its
earnings per share and free cash flow.
The company said the deal would be financed through
available cash on hand and about $600 million of debt financing
from RBC Capital Markets.
The combined company will have a new corporate name and
stock symbol after the deal closes. It will be led by Tessera
Chief Executive Tom Lacey, while DTS CEO Jon Kirchner is
expected to join as president.
The deal is expected to close by late in the fourth quarter
or early in the first quarter, Tessera said.
The combined company is expected to realize $15 million in
annualized cost synergies within the first 12-18 months
following the closing of the deal, Tessera said.
GCA is Tessera's financial adviser and Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP its legal adviser.
Centerview is DTS's financial adviser and DLA Piper LLP gave
legal counsel.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)