DTS reports 2nd-qtr loss on weak Blu-ray player sales

Aug 6 Audio technology company DTS Inc
reported a second-quarter loss as operating expenses rose and
consumers bought fewer Blu-ray players, sending its shares down
8 percent in extended trade.
The company reported a loss of $755,000 or 5 cents per share
in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $2.6 million,
or 14 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, whose audio format is used in
Blu-ray devices, earned 21 cents per share.
Quarterly revenue at the company, which licenses its
technology to consumer electronics manufacturers like Sony
and Samsung, rose about 6 percent to $21.8
million.
Total operating expenses rose 34 percent to $21.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 18 cents a
share, on sales of $21.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down $1.50 at $17.60 in trading
after the bell. It closed at $19.10 on the Nasdaq on Monday.