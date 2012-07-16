UPDATE 1-DTS estimates 2nd-qtr revenue below Street expectations

* Estimates Q2 rev of $21 mln to $22 mln
* Says pending acquisition to hurt Q2 net income
July 16 Audio technology company DTS Inc
estimated second quarter revenue largely below
analysts' expectations, citing softness in its Blu-ray markets.
"While we typically experience a sequential decline in
revenue in our second quarter as a result of seasonality in our
end markets, global economic uncertainty has contributed to
results that are nevertheless below certain estimates," Chief
Executive Jon Kirchner said in a statement.
The company estimates second-quarter revenue to be in the
range of $21 million to $22 million.
DTS, which specializes in surround sound for DVD players,
home theater and car audio systems, also expects net income to
be impacted by costs associated with its pending acquisition of
SRS Labs Inc, it said in a statement.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 30 cents
per share on revenue of $24.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $24.42 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.