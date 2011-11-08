UPDATE 1-DTZ bid will move quickly to completion-CEO

* Commitment on both sides to complete deal quickly-CEO

* Deal means DTZ can rival CBRE and JLL more fully

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Nov 8 The takeover of property consultancy DTZ by Australian infrastructure company UGL should move quickly towards completion, Chief Executive John Forrester said, declining to reveal deal pricing details.

DTZ said it was in talks with preferred bidder UGL earlier on Tuesday, with a Dec. 6 deadline for a deal to be tabled under London Stock Exchange rules.

A previous bid by majority shareholder Saint George Participations in concert with the real estate arm of French bank BNP Paribas collapsed last month due to the euro zone financial turmoil.

"This is a very straightforward run to completion of a corporate M&A deal," Forrester told Reuters. "You can be sure there is commitment on both sides to get it done quickly."

At 0902 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 21 percent at 3.7 pence, against a 1 percent rise in the broader index of UK property stocks.

Forrester declined to reveal what the sale price for DTZ would be after the value of the company plunged by almost 90 percent on Monday, following an announcement that its debt level meant its equity was close to worthless.

"The key strategic benefit would be the bringing together of DTZ's business scale in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific with UGL's end to end corporate real estate and facilities management services to corporations, governments and institutions in Australia, New Zealand, North America and the Middle East," DTZ said in the statement on Tuesday.

The pro forma combined 2011 revenue of UGL's Services arm and DTZ would be 1.2 billion pounds. The combined property services business would have about 24,000 permanent employees, 225 offices and operate in 45 countries, the statement said.

There has been speculation about a takeover since May, which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant DTZ had a "varied start to the year", the company said in a trading update in September. Net debt was about 64 million pounds ($102.6) at end-April.

"This is a transformational deal that makes DTZ the number three in terms of global revenues. We can now compete fully with CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle having plugged a strategic hole in North America."

Forrester declined to discuss what his role would be as part of the new company and said the DTZ brand would be retained. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill)