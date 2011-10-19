CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-DTZ puts itself up for sale

(Corrects paragraph 13 to show CBRE paid ING about $1 billion, not 1 billion euros)

* Says has received a number of expressions of interest

* Sale process to run while considering other options

* Shares rise 7 pct; have fallen by 45 pct since end-2010

LONDON, Oct 19 British property consultant DTZ put itself up for sale on Wednesday after a number of bidders expressed an interest, two days after the company's majority shareholder pulled out of takeover talks.

At 0827 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 7 percent at 24.1 pence, after tumbling by almost 16 percent since Monday when French family-run property group Saint Georges Participations (SGP) walked away from talks.

"It (DTZ) will implement a formal sale process of the company, which it will conduct alongside consideration of the other strategic options available to DTZ, aimed at ensuring the long-term growth of the business, addressing the capital structure and providing funds for future investment," the company said in a statement.

SGP, which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had made its bid in partnership with BNP Paribas Real Estate, which was to take over DTZ as part of a deal reportedly valuing the company at 162 million pounds ($253 million), or 60 pence per share.

Based on the share price on Wednesday morning, DTZ was valued at 65.2 million pounds. Shares in the company have fallen 45 percent since the start of this year as the takeover uncertainty and global economic woes hit DTZ and the real estate sector.

"Nobody else was interested in buying it so far, not even the majority shareholders so it's going to be really tough for them," Evolution Securities analyst Alan Carter told Reuters. "It's the big slug of debt on their balance sheet that's the problem,"

Net debt stood at 64 million pounds at the end of April.

"Given the share price and better trading numbers of its peers such as Savills , it is difficult to see DTZ selling for much above 30 pence per share," said another analyst who declined to be named.

Interested bidders may include Australian support services company UGL and global property consultants CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle , he said.

"I would imagine a trade buyer rather than private equity would derive most value and may want to cherry-pick the best parts of the company," he said.

"I suspect equity holders might end up with very little and bond holders might end up with not very much at all," Carter said.

Any deal for DTZ would mark another bout of consolidation in the global property services sector, driven by narrowing profit margins and clients demanding a wider range of services and further international reach.

This year Jones Lang LaSalle said it would buy UK-based King Sturge for 197 million pounds and CBRE agreed to buy most of ING's global real estate investment management business for about $1 billion.

Speculation about a takeover has dogged DTZ since May, which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant the company had a "varied start to the year", it said in a trading update last month. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Will Waterman and Helen Massy-Beresford)