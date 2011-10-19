CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-DTZ puts itself up for sale

(Corrects paragraph 13 to show CBRE paid ING about $1 billion,
LONDON, Oct 19 British property consultant DTZ
put itself up for sale on Wednesday after a number of
bidders expressed an interest, two days after the company's
majority shareholder pulled out of takeover talks.
At 0827 GMT, shares in DTZ were up 7 percent at 24.1 pence,
after tumbling by almost 16 percent since Monday when French
family-run property group Saint Georges Participations (SGP)
walked away from talks.
"It (DTZ) will implement a formal sale process of the
company, which it will conduct alongside consideration of the
other strategic options available to DTZ, aimed at ensuring the
long-term growth of the business, addressing the capital
structure and providing funds for future investment," the
company said in a statement.
SGP, which owns about 55 percent of DTZ, had made its bid in
partnership with BNP Paribas Real Estate, which was to take over
DTZ as part of a deal reportedly valuing the company at 162
million pounds ($253 million), or 60 pence per share.
Based on the share price on Wednesday morning, DTZ was
valued at 65.2 million pounds. Shares in the company have fallen
45 percent since the start of this year as the takeover
uncertainty and global economic woes hit DTZ and the real estate
sector.
"Nobody else was interested in buying it so far, not even
the majority shareholders so it's going to be really tough for
them," Evolution Securities analyst Alan Carter told Reuters.
"It's the big slug of debt on their balance sheet that's the
problem,"
Net debt stood at 64 million pounds at the end of April.
"Given the share price and better trading numbers of its
peers such as Savills , it is difficult to see DTZ
selling for much above 30 pence per share," said another analyst
who declined to be named.
Interested bidders may include Australian support services
company UGL and global property consultants CBRE
and Jones Lang LaSalle , he said.
"I would imagine a trade buyer rather than private equity
would derive most value and may want to cherry-pick the best
parts of the company," he said.
"I suspect equity holders might end up with very little and
bond holders might end up with not very much at all," Carter
said.
Any deal for DTZ would mark another bout of consolidation in
the global property services sector, driven by narrowing profit
margins and clients demanding a wider range of services and
further international reach.
This year Jones Lang LaSalle said it would buy UK-based King
Sturge for 197 million pounds and CBRE agreed to buy most of
ING's global real estate investment management business
for about $1 billion.
Speculation about a takeover has dogged DTZ since May,
which, combined with poor economic conditions, meant the company
had a "varied start to the year", it said in a trading update
last month.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Will Waterman and Helen
Massy-Beresford)