CEO, CFO departures signal DTZ bid likely from SGP

LONDON, Aug 9 A senior management reshuffle at global property consultancy DTZ DTZ.L is further evidence a cut-price bid for the company is likely from major shareholder Saint George Participations SAS (SGP), London-based analysts said.

On Tuesday, DTZ DTZ.L named John Forrester, its head of UK and Ireland, as Chief Executive, replacing Paul Idzik. Chief financial officer James Thomson, would be promoted to finance director, replacing Robert Rickert.

Idzik and Rickert had resigned as directors and were no longer members of the board, DTZ said.

At 0949 GMT, DTZ's shares were down 9.5 percent at 31 pence, widely underperforming a 1.8 percent fall in the broader index of UK property stocks .FTELUK.

In July, DTZ posted a full-year loss and said it was still mulling possible bids for the company, including one from SGP, a French family-run property group that controls about 55 percent of its shares. [ID:nL6E7I7012]

On May 12, it was reported SGP was looking to take DTZ private at about 60 pence a share before selling it to BNP Paribas Real Estate (BNPP.PA). [ID:nLDE74B015]

"The market is just waiting for this bid, and then the CEO and FD walk out the door, and it's a loss-making business," an analyst said, referring to the cause of the share price drop.

"Any buyer (of DTZ) will be looking to get it cheaply, and obviously there's no role going forward for the CEO and FD and, however long they've been with company, it's obviously been too long," he said, adding a firm bid for DTZ was now likely.

Another London-based analyst speculated that Idzik's and Rickert's resignations were probably part of DTZ's "ongoing takeover by its major shareholder".

He said with equity markets suffering "any would-be bidder who hasn't put a firm offer on the table is likely to use that as a bargaining chip for a lower bid".

DTZ said Idzik believed it was "appropriate for a new leadership team to be put in place and has also decided to leave the company at this time".

Rickert had made substantial progress with a major cost-cutting and restructuring programme at DTZ, for which he was hired 2-1/2 years ago, and had decided to leave, DTZ said.

In May, DTZ, whose rivals include Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL.N) and CB Richard Ellis (CBG.N), said it had received a possible bid for the company. [ID:nLDE74A211]