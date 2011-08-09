CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-CEO, FD departures signal DTZ bid likely from SGP

(Corrects to FD from CFO in headline only)
By Andrew Macdonald
LONDON, Aug 9 A senior management reshuffle at
global property consultancy DTZ is further evidence a
cut-price bid for the company is likely from major shareholder
Saint George Participations SAS (SGP), London-based analysts
said.
On Tuesday, DTZ named John Forrester, its head of UK
and Ireland, as Chief Executive, replacing Paul Idzik. Chief
financial officer James Thomson, would be promoted to finance
director, replacing Robert Rickert.
Idzik and Rickert had resigned as directors and were no
longer members of the board, DTZ said.
At 0949 GMT, DTZ's shares were down 9.5 percent at 31 pence,
widely underperforming a 1.8 percent fall in the broader index
of UK property stocks .
In July, DTZ posted a full-year loss and said it was still
mulling possible bids for the company, including one from SGP, a
French family-run property group that controls about 55 percent
of its shares.
On May 12, it was reported SGP was looking to take DTZ
private at about 60 pence a share before selling it to BNP
Paribas Real Estate .
"The market is just waiting for this bid, and then the CEO
and FD walk out the door, and it's a loss-making business," an
analyst said, referring to the cause of the share price drop.
"Any buyer (of DTZ) will be looking to get it cheaply, and
obviously there's no role going forward for the CEO and FD and,
however long they've been with company, it's obviously been too
long," he said, adding a firm bid for DTZ was now likely.
Another London-based analyst speculated that Idzik's and
Rickert's resignations were probably part of DTZ's "ongoing
takeover by its major shareholder".
He said with equity markets suffering "any would-be bidder
who hasn't put a firm offer on the table is likely to use that
as a bargaining chip for a lower bid".
DTZ said Idzik believed it was "appropriate for a new
leadership team to be put in place and has also decided to leave
the company at this time".
Rickert had made substantial progress with a major
cost-cutting and restructuring programme at DTZ, for which he
was hired 2-1/2 years ago, and had decided to leave, DTZ said.
In May, DTZ, whose rivals include Jones Lang Lasalle
and CB Richard Ellis , said it had received a possible
bid for the company.
