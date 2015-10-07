UPDATE 2-DuPont loses first trial over toxic Teflon-making chemical

(New throughout, adds background and DuPont statement)
By Jessica Dye and Kathy Lynn Gray
NEW YORK/COLUMBUS, Ohio Oct 7 A cancer patient
prevailed in her lawsuit against DuPont on Wednesday,
when a jury awarded her $1.6 million and found the company
liable for leaking a toxic chemical used to make Teflon into the
drinking water near one of its plants.
Following a three-week trial, jurors in Columbus, Ohio,
deliberated for a few hours before finding for plaintiff Carla
Marie Bartlett. Hers was the first trial out of about 3,500
plaintiffs who said they contracted one of six diseases linked
to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8.
Jurors declined to award punitive damages, finding DuPont
had not acted maliciously. While DuPont is the named defendant,
a recent spin-off of its performance chemicals segment, Chemours
Co, will cover DuPont's liability.
While the outcome of this trial is not binding on the other
cases, it is seen as an early test of potential liability for a
leak that allegedly lasted decades. A second trial is slated to
begin later this year.
The lawsuits center on DuPont's Washington Works plant in
Parkersburg, West Virginia, where the company used C-8 as a
processing aid to make products including Teflon nonstick
cookware. Plaintiffs said DuPont started using C-8 at the plant
in the 1950s and continued even after learning it was
potentially toxic and had been found in nearby drinking water.
In 2001, residents brought a class action against DuPont
over C-8 exposure. DuPont settled in 2004 and agreed to convene
a scientific panel to determine whether any diseases were linked
to C-8 exposure.
The panel concluded there was a probable link between C-8
and six diseases, including kidney and testicular cancer,
ulcerative colitis and thyroid disease. Class members with one
of those diseases then individually sued the company.
Bartlett's lawsuit said she developed kidney cancer from
C-8. DuPont said it believed her cancer may have been caused by
other factors.
A lawyer for Bartlett, Michael Papantonio, said plaintiffs
intended to keep trying cases "until DuPont admits what they
created here was a catastrophe." Bartlett said she felt
vindicated by the jury's decision.
A spokeswoman for DuPont spinoff Chemours, Janet Smith, said
the company was disappointed by the ruling and would continue to
defend vigorously against Bartlett's allegations in post-trial
motions and on appeal, as well as in other C-8 lawsuits. DuPont
spokesman Gregg Schmidt said the company expected to appeal. The
lack of punitive damages, he said, validates the company's
position that "there was no conscious disregard" for residents
near its plant.
(Reporting Kathy Lynn Gray in Columbus, Ohio and Jessica Dye in
New York, writing by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi,
Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)