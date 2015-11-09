版本:
DuPont appoints Edward Breen permanent CEO

Nov 9 DuPont said it appointed interim Chief Executive Edward Breen its permanent CEO and chairman.

Breen has been the interim CEO since Oct. 16, when DuPont veteran Ellen Kullman suddenly stepped down. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

